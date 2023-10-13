Jada Pinkett reveals shock over Will Smith labeling her as his ‘WIFE’ during controversial Oscars rant – confessing to a lengthy period of not using the ‘husband and wife’ titles due to a covert seven-year split

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jada Pinkett admitted she was shocked that Will Smith called her a “woman” during his explosive outburst at the 2022 Oscars – which led to him slapping Chris Rock.

The Girls Trip actress, 52, revealed earlier this week that she and her husband had been separated for six years at the time of the 94th Academy Awards, when he jumped on stage and assaulted Chris at because of a joke he made about Jada. hair.

Revealing the infamous moment in an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show, Jada admitted: “First of all, I’m really shocked because, mind you, I’m not here.

“It’s been a long time since we called each other husband and wife. I wonder, what is happening right now? »

Will slapped comedian Chris at the 2022 Oscars after he made a joke about his wife Jada’s bald head.

Jada (seen with Will in 2022 – six years after their split) said she was considering a legal divorce but could never go through with it.

Jada had recently revealed that she was suffering from alopecia at the time of the show, and an outraged Will didn’t react well to Chris’ gag.

He stormed the stage and slapped the comedian after he fumed “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” – before winning the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard that night.

Jada claimed that after Chris called her “GI Jane,” he leaned toward her to apologize — which infuriated Will even more.

She continued: “Will is still talking because now he’s mad because Chris is talking to me, and I’m like ‘Chris, this is about some old shit.’ “That’s all I could think to say. That’s not him at all.”

Jada’s admission comes after she claimed stand-up comedian Chris once asked her on a date while divorce rumors about her and Will were swirling.

“I think every summer all the reports were coming out that Will and I were getting divorced,” she said. “And that summer, Chris, he thought we were going to divorce.

“So he called me and basically said, ‘I’d love to go out with you,’” she recalled. ‘And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, “Well, aren’t you and Will getting divorced?” » I was like, ‘No, Chris, it’s just rumors.’

“He was appalled. And he apologized profusely and that was that.

Jada revealed she and husband Will have been separated for seven years

Jada and Will pictured at the 2022 Oscars with their children Jaden and Willow, along with Will’s son Trey, 30, by his first wife Sheree Zampino

Earlier this week, Jada revealed that she and Will decided seven years ago to live “completely separate lives” because they were “exhausted from trying” to make their marriage work.

“I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she told Hoda.

Explaining why they didn’t legally divorce, she added: “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to divorce.” We’ll work on… whatever. I just couldn’t break that promise.

Speaking to People, Jada noted that no permanent decisions had been made regarding the future of her marriage, explaining that she and Will were “still figuring it out.”

“We have done some very difficult work together,” she said. “We have a deep love for each other and we’re going to find out what that looks like.”

She then praised her children — Jaden, 25, Willow, 22, and Trey, 30, who is Will’s son from a previous relationship — for sticking by her during this difficult time in her relationship.

“My children are little gurus. They taught me a deep sense of self-acceptance,” she said. “They love every part of me. The level of love, unconditional love that they have for me and their father.

“And it’s one thing to want to be the person who gives that unconditional love. And then there’s, being the recipient of that.