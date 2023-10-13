‘Beloved Little Marvels!’ Enthusiastic Fans Overjoyed as South Korea Zoo Reveals Charming Giant Panda Twins, Aged Three Months

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Two adorable giant panda twins have finally been revealed to the public after they were born in July – and after 500,000 people voted to name them, the little creatures are already winning fans around the world.

The pair, who are already YouTube sensations, were introduced as Rui Bao (“wise darling”) and Hui Bao (“shining darling”) – and after eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the pandas, fans were happy to finally see them.

People flocked to Instagram to describe the sisters as “little angels” after first hearing they were born on July 7 at the Everland Theme Park in South Korea.

Around 500,000 people voted online to choose the names for the twin sisters, with a handful of fans invited to the ceremony.

The pandas’ names were chosen through a public selection process that lasted 43 days. Proposals were made via Everland’s social media channels and after being shortlisted by staff, the names were ultimately decided through two public votes.

Giant pandas have a low survival rate, which made this ceremony particularly special.

The sisters have a healthy weight of over 5 kilograms and have black tufts of hair growing around their eyes, ears and legs.

They are expected to be available to the public in the new year, following a full assessment of their physical development and degree of adaptation to external environments.

Chinese President Xi Jinping donated the twins’ parents, Ai Bao and Le Bao, to the park in 2016.

The twins are brother and sister to panda star Fu Bao, who was born in 2020 and is the first giant panda to be naturally bred in Korea.

Each member of the family shares the name ‘Bao’, which means treasure.

They were born on July 7 at Everland Theme Park, located near Seoul, and will celebrate their 100th day since their birth this Sunday

Since their birth in July, the zoo has posted numerous videos of the pandas on its YouTube channel that have been viewed millions of times.

The cubs are very healthy and are starting to teethe and crawl, zookeeper Kang Chul-won told reporters.

“We’ve never raised twins before so we were very nervous, but I was happy to see them growing up and I think the people watching them on social media were happy too,” he said.

Fans flocked to share their joy on social media following the name announcement, with comments such as “As their names imply, I hope the babies will grow up wise and smart” and “I wish their names will be loved mentioned and will be remembered by many. ‘

Giant pandas have been a symbol of China’s soft diplomacy for decades, with their destinations often following major trade deals and diplomatic initiatives.

Beijing only lends pandas to foreign zoos, but they are required to return their offspring within a few years of their birth to participate in the country’s breeding program.