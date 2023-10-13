Meta’s Threads introduces a groundbreaking feature that comes at no cost, unlike Twitter!

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has revealed two important news

Users can now edit their threads for free, unlike Twitter.

Despite launching in July, Meta’s Threads app is already considered the closest rival and most likely contender to usurp X (formerly Twitter).

Now, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Threads’ parent company Meta, has revealed two major new features.

‘We launched the editing and voice threads today. Enjoy!’ Zuckerberg posted on Threads.

Best of all, the option to edit threads is completely free for all users.

By contrast, on the rival app, X, the option to edit posts is limited to users who shell out £11 a month in the UK or $8 a month in the US for Twitter Blue.

How to edit a thread To edit a post in Threads, simply tap the three dots that appear in the top right corner of your post and tap “edit.” However, there is an important caveat: this will only be an option within five minutes of publishing. Once you’ve edited a post, Threads will add an icon next to the timestamp to show that it has been edited.

To edit a post in Threads, simply tap the three dots that appear in the top right corner of your post and tap “edit.”

However, there is an important caveat: this will only be an option within five minutes of publishing.

Once you’ve edited a post, Threads will add an icon next to the timestamp to show that it has been edited.

Meanwhile, the new Voice Threads feature allows for “telling a story in a richer way,” according to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Mosseri explained: “When you go to the composer to write a new thread, you’ll have a new microphone icon there and you’ll be able to record a voice memo to add a little more texture to whatever it is.” is that you are sharing.

“And we’ll transcribe that voice note for you, so your followers can read or listen to your thread, whatever they choose.”

The new features have been well-received by Threads fans, with one calling them “game-changers.”

In response to Mosseri, one user wrote: ‘Wow! I love those new features! Great job @mosseri,” while another said “great additions!”

Meanwhile, responding to Zuckerberg, one user said: “I broke up with Twitter yesterday.” Especially since Threads keeps getting better and better, why not? Goodbye Felicia.’

Threads was launched in July by Meta, which also owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The app, which is closely linked to the Instagram app, allows users to share text posts up to 500 characters in length, as well as links, photos and five-minute videos.

While Instagram is primarily used for photos and video clips, Threads is for “sharing text updates and joining public conversations,” according to Meta.

The user interface is actually very reminiscent of X, with a home page that displays a constant feed of new posts from other users.

Meanwhile, a person’s ‘posts’ on Threads appear on their profile page, just below their username, photo, and followers.

Threads is free, although users can get a blue tick next to their name by paying £10 a month for the Meta Verified subscription service.