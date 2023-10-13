Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Japan supports Al Midan Training Center, North Autism Center through Installation of Solar Power System

    By

    Oct 13, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Japan will extend a grant to Al Midan to install a solar panel system for its training center and the North Autism Center, through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP). On October 10, 2023, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki signed a grant contract with Mrs. Rima Karkafi, President of Al Midan.

    Al Midan is providing various training opportunities for vulnerable people in Zgharta, North Lebanon, while the North Autism Center has been serving youth with autism and other special needs in the region through specialized sessions and learning opportunities. Given the pivotal roles both centers have played in the region, Japan decided to provide Al Midan with a solar panel system to help address the centersrsquo; pressing need for stable energy supply, which will allow them to increase the number of students and enhance the learning environment.

    At the signing ceremony, Ambassador MAGOSHI expressed Japanrsquo;s keenness to support Lebanonrsquo;s vital sectors through providing renewable energy solutions amid the ongoing economic and electricity crisis. Al Midan, from their side, thanked Japan for its generous support and highlighted the importance of this project in improving the educational environment for youth and special needsrsquo; students.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    White House Claims: North Korea Sends 1,000 Weapon Containers to Strengthen Russia’s Military Efforts in Ukraine; Kim Jong-un Seeks Nuclear Bomb Technology from Vladimir Putin in Exchange

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Ollie Watkins secures England’s 1-0 win against Australia as Gareth Southgate’s tinkered squad faces difficulties unraveling the Socceroos

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    A short recession would be better for most investors than a soft landing, economist says

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    White House Claims: North Korea Sends 1,000 Weapon Containers to Strengthen Russia’s Military Efforts in Ukraine; Kim Jong-un Seeks Nuclear Bomb Technology from Vladimir Putin in Exchange

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Ollie Watkins secures England’s 1-0 win against Australia as Gareth Southgate’s tinkered squad faces difficulties unraveling the Socceroos

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    A short recession would be better for most investors than a soft landing, economist says

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Israel dropped more bombs on Gaza in 6 days than the US-led coalition dropped in a month fighting ISIS

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy