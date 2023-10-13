Japan supports Al Midan Training Center, North Autism Center through Installation of Solar Power System

NNA – Japan will extend a grant to Al Midan to install a solar panel system for its training center and the North Autism Center, through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP). On October 10, 2023, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki signed a grant contract with Mrs. Rima Karkafi, President of Al Midan.

Al Midan is providing various training opportunities for vulnerable people in Zgharta, North Lebanon, while the North Autism Center has been serving youth with autism and other special needs in the region through specialized sessions and learning opportunities. Given the pivotal roles both centers have played in the region, Japan decided to provide Al Midan with a solar panel system to help address the centersrsquo; pressing need for stable energy supply, which will allow them to increase the number of students and enhance the learning environment.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador MAGOSHI expressed Japanrsquo;s keenness to support Lebanonrsquo;s vital sectors through providing renewable energy solutions amid the ongoing economic and electricity crisis. Al Midan, from their side, thanked Japan for its generous support and highlighted the importance of this project in improving the educational environment for youth and special needsrsquo; students.

