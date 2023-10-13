Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Lebanon’s MoFA deplores Israeli attacks targeting Damascus and Aleppo’s international airports

    NNA – In a statement issued on Friday, Lebanonrsquo;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants vehemently condemned the recent Israeli attacks targeting Damascus and Alepporsquo;s international airports.nbsp;

    ldquo;These attacks are a blatant violation of international laws, norms, and the United Nations Charter,rdquo; the statement read, warning against continued escalation by Israel, ldquo;in line with the crimes committed in Gaza, which threaten regional and international peace and security.rdquo;

