Lebanon’s MoFA deplores Israeli attacks targeting Damascus and Aleppo’s international airports

NNA – In a statement issued on Friday, Lebanonrsquo;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants vehemently condemned the recent Israeli attacks targeting Damascus and Alepporsquo;s international airports.nbsp;

ldquo;These attacks are a blatant violation of international laws, norms, and the United Nations Charter,rdquo; the statement read, warning against continued escalation by Israel, ldquo;in line with the crimes committed in Gaza, which threaten regional and international peace and security.rdquo;

==========R.H.