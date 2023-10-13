John Mulaney Reckons with Who He Is Now on ‘Colbert’

Scott Kowalchyk

John Mulaney might have trouble sharing some of his intimate thoughts with individual people in his life, but revealing his darkest moments on stage? No problem!

“I have trouble telling maybe three people something personal,” the comedian told his host, Stephen Colbert, during Thursday’s The Late Show, “but telling, like MSG, 12,000 people, is very comfortable—and that might be a real sickness.”

The two had been discussing Baby J, Mulaney’s most recent stand-up special for Netflix, which Colbert watched live at Madison Square Garden. In the special, Mulaney discusses his struggles with addiction, his rehabilitation and recovery, and welcoming a child with his girlfriend, Olivia Munn. During the comedian’s Late Show appearance, Colbert asked him what he’d learned about himself during this time of introspection.

