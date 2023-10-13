‘Great British Baking Show’ Fans in Uproar Over Pizzagate

Love Productions/X

After last week’s gorgeous floating deep dish pizza bake by Dana, the cheesy pie is central again in the new episode of The Great British Baking Show. This time, though, there was a bit of controversy. Instead of baking an actual pizza—or, at least, a creation that resembled pizza—one of the bakers simply wrote out the word “PIZZA” with his dough.

It was Paul Hollywood’s beloved Bread Week in the third week of challenges on Baking Show, leading the bakers to create cottage loaves in the signature challenge and Devonshire splits in the technical. Except for Saku pelting host Alison Hammond with a ball of dough early on in the episode, everything in this week’s competitions seemed eerily normal.

Then the showstopper challenge rolled around, in which the bakers were asked to create an original plaited centrepiece loaf for Paul and Prue. One baker created a tiger out of their bread, a charming callback to Paul Jagger’s “Cecil the Lion” bake from 2015. Tasha, who walked away with her second Star Baker title in this episode, created a marvelous Medusa with green braided loaves.

