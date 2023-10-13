NASA Successfully Launches Psyche Mission to $10,000 Quadrillion Asteroid

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

After months of anticipation, NASA’s Psyche mission finally launched today.

The US space agency took off at 10:19 ET (15:19 BST) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

‘Feel the noise! It’s nothing but a good time. All aboard the #MissionToPsyche! Next stop: a world of metal,” NASA tweeted.

Psyche is a spacecraft built to explore a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid called 16 Psyche, which scientists believe may be packed with iron, nickel and gold worth more than $10,000 quadrillion (£8,072 quadrillion).

That’s enough money to make everyone on Earth billionaires, although even if NASA could confirm that this is the case, there are currently no plans to mine the precious metals.

Psyche’s launch had already been delayed once, with the $1.2 billion spacecraft originally scheduled to blast off into space on October 5, only for this to be postponed by a week so engineers could update its thruster configuration. .

When it reaches orbit, Psyche will embark on a six-year, 3.6 billion kilometer (2.2 billion mile) journey to a space rock of the same name, 16 Psyche.

This 280-kilometer (170-mile) wide asteroid is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

No spacecraft has ever visited an object like 16 Psyche (it is believed to have a surface containing substantial amounts of metal rather than rock or ice), but if all goes according to plan, the orbiter will reach its destination in July 2029. .

The irregular, potato-like asteroid is believed to be the exposed core of a demolished protoplanet: The building blocks of the rocky planets in our solar system: Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars.

The irregular, potato-like asteroid (pictured) is believed to be the exposed core of a demolished protoplanet – the building blocks of our solar system’s rocky planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars.

If so, it could provide a unique opportunity to study how planets like ours formed.

Scientists say the space rock most likely survived multiple violent hit-and-run collisions common when the solar system was forming.

During this collision and merger of smaller planetesimals, the resulting larger objects start out completely molten.

The heavy metals then sink to the core, while the lighter rocks float to the surface.

With 16 Psyche, however, NASA believes that after reaching this stage it was hit by another asteroid that stripped it of its rocky mantle and left a bare metal core that has been detected today.

Spectroscopic studies and radar observations suggest that its surface is up to 95 percent nickel and iron, a composition similar to that of the Earth’s core.

If 16 Psyche is loaded with precious metals, it could be worth a huge amount of money, according to MIT space scientist Dr. Linda Elkins-Tanton.

He has calculated that 16 Psyche iron alone would be worth $10,000 quadrillion (£8,072 quadrillion).

Assuming the market for asteroid materials is on Earth, this could cause the value of precious metals to plummet, completely devaluing all holdings, including those of governments, and all companies involved in the extraction, distribution and marketing of said raw materials.

Ultimately, it could lead to the collapse of the entire economy.

Of course, it’s all speculative and hypothetical, because even if the space rock was worth something close to that amount of money, it’s not like it could easily be brought back to Earth and there are currently no plans to do so.

The Mission: This chart provides a step-by-step guide to the journey from Psyche to 16 Psyche.

How the trip will work: The spacecraft will embark on a six-year, 3.6 billion kilometer (2.2 billion mile) journey to a space rock of the same name, 16 Psyche. It will need gravitational assistance from Mars in May 2026 to help it on its way, before reaching its destination in 2029.

Location: The 280-kilometer (170-mile) wide asteroid is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

16 PSYCHE: KEY FACTS Discovery date: March 17, 1852 Average distance to the sun: 437 million kilometers Orbital period: 4.99 years Surface area: 165,800 km2 (approximately twice the area of ​​Ireland) Mass: 2.3x1019kg Estimated mineral value: 10,000 quintillion dollars

16 Psyche was actually only the sixteenth asteroid ever discovered, having been discovered in 1852 by the Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis.

It has an average diameter of about 220 kilometers (136 miles) and contains about 1 percent of the total mass of the entire asteroid belt: about 220 billion kilograms (440 billion pounds) to be exact.

That makes it one of the 12 largest minor planets orbiting the sun between Mars and Jupiter.

The Psyche spacecraft will carry several instruments, including two high-resolution cameras and a spectrometer to determine the composition of the asteroid.

It also has a magnetometer to check whether the space rock has a remaining magnetic field, along with an instrument to measure its gravitational field.

The orbiter will spend a total of 21 months orbiting the asteroid while capturing the first images of 16 Psyche.

The hope is that mapping and studying the asteroid in such detail will help researchers. determine how it came to be, which in turn could shed light on the formation of our own planet.