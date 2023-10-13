Jada Pinkett Smith Was ‘Shocked’ Will Smith Called Her His ‘Wife’ at Oscars

NBC/screengrab

Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing her immediate thoughts after her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in an NBC News special, airing tonight. Ahead of the release of her new memoir, Worthy, out October 17, the Red Table Talk host gave Hoda Kotb a play-by-play of her reaction during the chaotic televised moment, including her surprise that Smith called her his “wife.”

Viewers of the infamous ceremony will remember that, once Smith sat back down at his table, he told Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your motherfucking mouth.” However, Pinkett Smith says she was stunned hearing him referring to her as his spouse, as the two were separated at the time.

“I’m really shocked because, mind you, I’m not there,” the actress said in a preview of the conversation. “We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time. I’m like, ‘What is going on right now?’”

Read more at The Daily Beast.