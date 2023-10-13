Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Reuters Journalist Killed, Several Wounded in Strike on Israel-Lebanon Border

    Reuters/Thaier Al-Sudani

    A Reuters cameraman was killed and two reporters injured on Friday while manning a live feed of the Israel-Lebanon border, a spokesperson for the news agency told The Daily Beast in a statement.

    “We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” the statement said. “Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live signal. We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

    The spokesperson said Reuters journalists Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh “also sustained injuries and are seeking medical care.”

