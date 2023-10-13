How and When to Witness the Phenomenal ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse Tomorrow

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Millions of people will see a celestial wonder on Saturday when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, creating a “Ring of Fire” in the sky.

This year’s annular solar eclipse will travel a 125-mile-long path from Oregon to Brazil.

Approximately eight US states will be in the path of the Ring of Fire: Oregon, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Texas.

The cosmic event will occur on October 14, beginning at 12:13 pm ET in Oregon and concluding three hours later in Texas.

Those in Colorado, Arizona, Idaho and California will also have a chance to see the sun’s maximum dimming if they are in the right part of the state.

This will be the first time in 11 years that an annular solar eclipse will be visible in North America.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon travels between the Earth and the sun, blocking the view along a small path of the Earth of part or all of the sun’s face in its path.

The one that will occur on October 14 is an ‘annular solar eclipse, which It occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun at a time when the moon is at or near its farthest point from our planet.

It does not completely obscure the face of the sun, unlike a total solar eclipse.

Because the Moon is farther than usual from Earth during an annular solar eclipse, the Moon will not completely obscure the Sun, but instead will appear as a dark disk superimposed on the Sun’s largest, brightest side in the sky.

As a result, the eclipse will momentarily look like a ring of fire surrounding the moon’s dark disk.

The Ring of Fire occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun at a time when the moon is at or near its farthest point from our planet.

Experts warn that looking directly into the bright sun is not safe without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing, risking eye injuries.

According to NASA, the path in the US where the sun’s maximum dimming passes through parts of the eight states and continues through parts of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia and Brazil before ending at sunset in the Atlantic. Ocean.

Those Those who live in much larger areas of North America, Central America, and South America will be able to see less dimming of the sun, which is still an impressive sight.

Michael Zeiler, cartographer and eclipse chaser for GreatAmericanEclipse.com, told Space.com that people wearing eclipse glasses will clearly see a “bright ring of sunlight” during the eclipse.

“I would recommend the US national parks in the ‘Four Corners’ area where Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Ariana are located because it is a sunny time of year after the monsoon season and before the winter storms” Zeiler said.

Because the sun is never completely blocked by the moon in an annular solar eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at it without such eye protection.

According to experts, viewing through the lens of a camera, binoculars or telescope without a special solar filter can cause serious eye injuries.

They advise wearing safe sunglasses or a safe portable solar viewer at all times during an annular solar eclipse, and note that regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing the sun.

Dr Emily Drabek-Maunder, an astronomer at the Royal Greenwich Observatory, warned that looking directly at the Sun, even partially eclipsed, can cause serious and permanent eye damage.

“Never look directly at the sun or wear standard sunglasses, as this can cause serious damage to your eyes,” Drabek-Maunder added.

“You can make a projector by making a small hole in a piece of cardboard.”