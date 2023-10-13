Alarming Intel Reveals North Korea Delivered Arms to Russia for Ukraine War

(KCNA via REUTERS via third party)

North Korea has delivered weaponry to Russia to use in the ongoing war in Ukraine, the White House National Security Council revealed Friday.

“We now have information that North Korea has delivered arms to Russia for use in Ukraine. Our information indicates that in recent weeks, North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions,” White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby told reporters on a call Friday. “Today we are releasing imagery showing the movement of these containers from the DPRK into Russia by ship.”

Russian and North Korean officials have been working to build closer military ties in recent months. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang this summer with the goal of increasing weapons sales to Russia, the White House announced earlier this year.

