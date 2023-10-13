‘How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Career Preparation: Insights from a Career Expert’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been used to play Eurovision songs, prepare church sermons, and diagnose patients.

But the AI ​​chatbot could also help ordinary people land their dream jobs.

A life coach on TikTok has a new use for AI and she says it’s “changing lives.”

That is, ask ChatGPT to use the job description to generate potential interview questions and answers before the actual interview.

“That was dramatic, but it’s changing lives,” professional trainer Darci Smith told her followers on the platform.

‘ChatGPT is free and will do wonders for your interview preparation!’

“If you’re interviewing and you’re not doing this, pay attention,” said Smith, who goes by @careercoachdarci on TikTok, “because it’s the easiest and most important thing you can do when preparing for an interview.”

“Whatever the job description is, copy and paste it,” Smith said. ‘Copy and paste the full job description. [and] Put it on ChatGPT.’

Then, as the career coach explained, you ask the AI ​​chatbot to come up with possible questions you might be asked.

Your recommended message: ‘If I were the interviewer for this position, what questions should I ask a candidate?’

“So you, as a candidate, will receive all the questions that are likely to be asked based on the job description.”

But this is where the trick goes from simply useful to “life-changing.”

‘What do you do for a living?’ Smith continued. ‘You turn it around. You ask those questions and then you say, ‘As a candidate, how would you answer these questions?’

Darci Smith, a self-described “MBA grad, failed soccer player, and animal lover” who works as a consultant for investment and wealth management teams in California, advocates the use of these types of techniques, but especially the use of ChatGPT to interview preparation.

The incredible power of ChatGPT has struck fear into the hearts of some, leading them to fear that they could lose their job and be replaced by a robot. Some technology leaders, such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, believe that rapid advances in AI pose a “profound risk to society.”

The incredible power of ChatGPT has struck fear into the hearts of some, leading them to fear that they could lose their job and be replaced by a robot.

Some technology leaders, such as Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and the late Stephen Hawking, believe rapid advances in AI pose a “profound risk to society and humanity.”

But others, such as Bill Gates and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, hail it as the “most important” innovation of our time, saying it could solve climate change, cure cancer and improve productivity.

Some employees admitted earlier this year that they are using ChatGPT to work multiple full-time jobs.

These full-time workers refer to themselves as “overemployed,” because the tool allows them to complete the workload of each role in at least half the time.

Before you even appeared and shook his hand, Smith said, “Your interview is over.” You know all.’

“Greatest trick ever,” he said emphatically, “and I’ll die on this hill.”