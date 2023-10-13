Stanford scientists discover fountain of youth molecule that revives deteriorating muscles – now they want to turn it into an anti-aging drug

The mice that received the injections saw their muscles regenerate bigger and stronger

Drug to reverse muscle atrophy has major implications for ALS and more

Stanford scientists have discovered a molecule that they hope could become an anti-aging drug.

Tests on laboratory mice revealed that by blocking the action of an aging-related protein in the body called 15-PGDH, they were able to repair broken connections of nerves and muscle fibers to restore strength and muscle mass.

The discovery could have far-reaching implications for adults who begin to see muscle strength decline by 10 percent with each passing decade, as well as for tens of thousands of Americans with muscle-wasting diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. (THE A).

Old mice that had suffered damage to the sciatic nerve were given injections of the molecule daily for a month. The Stanford researchers found that by inhibiting 15-PGDH, they were able to restore PGE2 to levels normally found in younger mice and their muscle fibers grew again and became stronger.

Their research is the first to show that damaged motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord can regenerate by blocking the activity of 15-PGDH to regenerate muscle while increasing levels of a replacement molecule called prostaglandin E2 (PGE2). .

Latest finding by Stanford University research team expanded in previous research which showed that blocking 15-PGDH, also known as gerozyme, significantly improved the leg strength and endurance of mice when running on a treadmill.

Dr. Helen Blau, principal investigator and director of the Baxter Laboratory of Stem Cell Biology at Stanford University, saying: ‘This is the first time that a drug treatment has been shown to affect both muscle fibers and the motor neurons that stimulate them to contract to accelerate healing and restore strength and muscle mass. It’s unique.

‘PGE2 is part of the body’s natural healing mechanism and its levels increase in muscle after injury. We wanted to know how age triggers an increase in 15-PGDH and therefore the degradation and loss of PGE2.’

In 2021, the research team began injecting a small molecule 15-PGDH blocker daily into 24-month-old mice, which is technically the animals’ old age. They simulated an injury to the mice’s sciatic nerves before administering the treatments.

They found that inhibiting 15-PGDH even partially restored PGE2 to levels typically found in younger mice and their muscle fibers grew back larger and stronger.

Now you know why it is like that. 15-PGDH builds up in muscles while breaking down PGE2 as people age.

The body releases PGE2 in response to inflammation, such as a muscle tear or strain, to speed up the healing process.

The researchers also identified hidden clusters of 15-PGDH in the muscle fibers of people with neuromuscular disorders such as ALS, muscular dystrophy, and multiple sclerosis, suggesting that gerozyme may play a role in causing these debilitating human disorders.

Dr Blau said: “Our next steps will be to examine whether blocking 15-PGDH function in people with spinal muscular atrophy can increase lost muscle strength in combination with gene therapy or other treatments.

‘We are also looking at ALS to see if something like this could help these patients. It’s really exciting that we can influence both muscle function and motor neuron growth.’

Muscle frailty is especially common in older people, affecting about 30 percent of people over 80 years of age. But the course of muscle deterioration begins as early as age 50.

It also has a high economic cost. As muscles wear out over time, a person loses their ability to work and care for themselves, is at increased risk of suffering a serious fall or other injury, and becomes less and less mobile.

The result is the government spending billions to care for seniors most at risk of harm, on top of the mountain of money spent by insurance companies to cover the cost of care for the millions who don’t get coverage. through the federal government.

The study is published in the journal. Scientific translational medicine.