Vivek Ramaswamy Uses ‘Disaster’ Hannity Clash to Beg for Money

BRANDON BELL

The day after Fox News host Sean Hannity unceremoniously dumped fading GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy following an astonishingly heated exchange, Ramaswamy used that “disaster” to beg his supporters to give his 2024 campaign money.

“That so-called interview with Sean Hannity last night was a disaster,” the anti-woke billionaire sneered in an Instagram video on Friday. “It is the epitome of what the establishment is trying to do.”

Ramaswamy, who has been a ubiquitous presence on Fox News and other cable networks over the past year, claimed that the clash was proof that “they don’t want you to hear from me.” In his opinion, the reason why the media supposedly wants to silence him is he’s “speaking the truth about the topics you’re not supposed to talk about.”

