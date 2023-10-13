Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy Uses ‘Disaster’ Hannity Clash to Beg for Money

    By

    Oct 13, 2023 , , , , ,
    Vivek Ramaswamy Uses ‘Disaster’ Hannity Clash to Beg for Money

    BRANDON BELL

    The day after Fox News host Sean Hannity unceremoniously dumped fading GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy following an astonishingly heated exchange, Ramaswamy used that “disaster” to beg his supporters to give his 2024 campaign money.

    “That so-called interview with Sean Hannity last night was a disaster,” the anti-woke billionaire sneered in an Instagram video on Friday. “It is the epitome of what the establishment is trying to do.”

    Ramaswamy, who has been a ubiquitous presence on Fox News and other cable networks over the past year, claimed that the clash was proof that “they don’t want you to hear from me.” In his opinion, the reason why the media supposedly wants to silence him is he’s “speaking the truth about the topics you’re not supposed to talk about.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    White House Claims: North Korea Sends 1,000 Weapon Containers to Strengthen Russia’s Military Efforts in Ukraine; Kim Jong-un Seeks Nuclear Bomb Technology from Vladimir Putin in Exchange

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Ollie Watkins secures England’s 1-0 win against Australia as Gareth Southgate’s tinkered squad faces difficulties unraveling the Socceroos

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    A short recession would be better for most investors than a soft landing, economist says

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    White House Claims: North Korea Sends 1,000 Weapon Containers to Strengthen Russia’s Military Efforts in Ukraine; Kim Jong-un Seeks Nuclear Bomb Technology from Vladimir Putin in Exchange

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Ollie Watkins secures England’s 1-0 win against Australia as Gareth Southgate’s tinkered squad faces difficulties unraveling the Socceroos

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    A short recession would be better for most investors than a soft landing, economist says

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Israel dropped more bombs on Gaza in 6 days than the US-led coalition dropped in a month fighting ISIS

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy