Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    Jim Jordan: GOP’s Next Choice to Win Impossible Speaker Race

    Oct 13, 2023 , , , ,
    Jim Jordan: GOP’s Next Choice to Win Impossible Speaker Race

    Win McNamee/Getty Images

    House Republicans voted to make Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) their latest nominee for speaker after an insurmountable wave of detractors forced Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) to withdraw his bid for the post on Thursday.

    In a private secret ballot held on Friday, Jordan edged out surprise challenger Rep. Austin Scott, a Georgia Republican who announced Friday morning that he would enter the race as an alternative to the archconservative Ohio Republican.

    “We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people,” Scott wrote in his announcement on X.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

