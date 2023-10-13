Jeff Bezos Acquires Seven-Bedroom Mansion in Florida’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’ for $79 Million, After Being Listed at $85 Million for Months

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jeff Bezos has acquired a neighbor’s $79 million mansion in Florida’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’, months after hitting the market for $85 million.

The Amazon founder purchased the seven-bedroom property in the exclusive Indian Creek Village neighborhood near Miami, which counts Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady among its residents.

The 11-bathroom home spans 19,064 square feet and offers stunning views of Biscayne Bay.

The property was built in 2000 and previously owned by steel magnate Leroy Schecter, who last sold it in 2014 for $28 million.

Bezos has expanded his real estate portfolio since his engagement to Lauren Sanchez earlier this year.

Bezos’ purchase is the second he has made in the area in just a few months, after purchasing a neighboring home for $68 million earlier this year.

The beachfront property has a library, as well as a swimming pool, wine cellar and high-security doors.

The loved-up couple was recently seen arriving by helicopter for New York Fashion Week, where Bezos posed for photos with Kim Kardashian.

Its latest acquisition comes just months after spending $68 million on a neighboring property in the same gated island community.

The three-bedroom house was built in 1965 and is located on a two-acre lot.

It was previously owned by a Panama-linked company called MTM Star International, which acquired it for $1.4 million in 1982.

The property boasts an equally coveted waterfront location and access to the island’s private golf course.

The enclave has become a hotspot for the rich and powerful, attracted by its luxurious homes and tight security.

The island is accessible only by a single guarded bridge and is protected by a private police force that patrols the community 24 hours a day on foot, in the sky and on land.

Bezos, pictured with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, purchased a second home in Indian Creek Village months after purchasing a $68 million property in the area.

The property is located in what is known as the “billionaires’ bunker” and is known as an enclave for the wealthy and well-connected.

Residents enjoy access to an exclusive country club and private 18-hole golf course, while Miami’s South Beach is just 13 miles away.

With a median home price of $29.5 million and around 40 residents, Indian Creek has been called “the most exclusive municipality in the world.”

The area is known as the “billionaires’ bunker” and has already attracted the likes of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, as well as current resident investors Carl Icahn and Jared Kushner.

Football star Tom Brady and his model wife Gisele Bündchen were also building an “eco-friendly mansion” in the community before their split.

A source close to the third richest man in the world also told Bloomberg that his shopping in the region may not be finished yet.

Bezos’ latest purchases add to an impressive portfolio worth nearly $600 million spread across New York, Washington DC, Beverly Hills and West Texas, among other locations.

Last year, Bezos, whose fortune is around $160 billion, added to his collection a private estate in Hawaii that spans 14 acres and is surrounded by dormant lava fields.

The three-building estate, located in picturesque La Pérouse Bay on Valley Isle in Maui, Hawaii, cost the former Amazon an estimated cost of $78 million.

Bezos purchased several apartments along Fifth Avenue in New York to create a mega mansion for a reported $120 million.

The initial 2019 transaction was one of the most expensive real estate deals in Manhattan that year.

Bezos spent $23 million on a former textile museum in Washington DC’s Kalorama neighborhood, frequented by the likes of the Obamas as well as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The year before, he had added a luxury Manhattan apartment to the string of properties he already owned on New York’s upscale Fifth Avenue.

The billionaire businessman bought five properties in three years to form a de facto mega mansion.

In 2016, Bezos paid $23 million for a former textile museum located in the exclusive Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, DC.

He also acquired a $5 million property across the street, which many assumed was for privacy reasons because it had a direct view of the former museum property.

In addition to his houses, Bezos owns the most expensive superyacht in the world.

It was in the $500 million Koru that he popped the question to his fiancée Sanchez, 53.

Measuring 417 feet long and 230 feet high, Koru is one of the largest sailing ships in the world and has its own helipad.