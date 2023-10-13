Jennifer Garner, Adam Sandler, Yara Shahidi Express Sympathy for Innocent Victims in Israel-Hamas War: “People Are Not Their Government”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jennifer Garner, Adam Sandler, Yara Shahidi and more celebrities shared heartfelt messages for innocent victims of the war between Israel and Hamas, amid the increased violence taking place along the Gaza border since Saturday’s terrorist attack in Israel.

The messages poured in like media reports noted that a former leader of Hamas called on supporters of the Palestinian terrorist group to take to the streets for a ‘Day of Rage’. Following the reports, SAG-AFTRA canceled Friday pickets planned for New York City and Los Angeles, citing “potential safety concerns unrelated to our ongoing strike.” The Academy Museum gala, which was due to welcome top talent on Saturday, was also postponed “out of respect for the devastating conflict and loss of life abroad.”

On Thursday, 700 major Hollywood figures signed an open letter in support of Israel by the nonprofit Creative Community for Peace, condemning the attacks, demanding the return of hostages and calling on the entertainment community to refrain from sharing misinformation about the war. Gal Gadot, Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer and Michael Douglas were among the celebrities and executives who signed the letter.

Others in Hollywood have continued to speak out on social media. Garner posted a lengthy message to her Instagram on Friday morning, focusing on the children affected by the war, which she said has been “unbearable to watch.”

“And yet we must bear witness,” she wrote. “We must stand with every mother and father who holds their children in this darkness and pray for every parent who is separated from or, God forbid, unable to hold their child. The human toll on innocent Israeli and innocent Palestinian people is unthinkable and we know that children will be the hardest hit.”

Sandler kept his message short, saying he was “heartbroken by the terrible attacks on Israel” and offering his love and condolences to the families of the victims. “I pray for peace and the safety of innocent Israelis and Palestinians around the world,” he concluded.

Shahidi began her message by explaining that it may seem like people have limited potential and impact from behind a screen, posting on social media, but that “our belief in the sanctity of human life remains clear.”

“We are deeply saddened by the use of violence and displacement – ​​both sporadic and systemic – to deny people’s right to peace, and we hope that we will all use our voices and space to pursue a radical love that embraces all can contain truths – the truth that a people is not their government,” she wrote. “The truth that a people is not its regime. The truth of the terrible loss, of the lingering fear, of the rejection of violence, of the pursuit of peace and the dismantling of the governments and regimes that seek to use human bodies, lives and livelihoods as places of domination and power.”

Read more celebrity posts below.