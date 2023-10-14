CNN Pundit Blames Democrats’ ‘Identity Politics’ for GOP Speaker Chaos

CNN

It finally happened. The political media class has figured out a way to fault Democrats for Republicans’ self-created Speaker of the House mess.

The morning after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s announcement that he was dropping out of the speaker’s race, CNN political analyst David Gregory wondered on Friday how long Democrats would “stand by in the world of identity politics” before becoming “part of the solution.”

More than a week after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and seven other GOP lawmakers stripped Kevin McCarthy of the speaker’s gavel, Republicans were once again starting from scratch after Scalise was unable to secure enough support from his caucus, which holds a narrow majority in the House.

