White House Claims: North Korea Sends 1,000 Weapon Containers to Strengthen Russia’s Military Efforts in Ukraine; Kim Jong-un Seeks Nuclear Bomb Technology from Vladimir Putin in Exchange

North Korea has delivered more than a thousand containers of weapons to Russia in recent weeks to fuel the war in Ukraine, the White House said.

Speculation about a possible deal between Pyongyang and Moscow has increased since last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. believes Kim is seeking advanced Russian weapons technology in return to boost his military and nuclear programs.

The White House released images showing the containers being loaded onto a Russian-flagged ship before being transported by train to southwestern Russia.

An image released by the US government on October 13, 2023 reportedly shows the transfer of military equipment from North Korea to Russia

A satellite photo shows increased activity at the Tumangang Rail Facility in North Korea

Containers were shipped between Najin, North Korea, and Dunay, Russia between September 7 and October 1.

Kirby said: “We condemn the DPRK (North Korea) for supplying military equipment to Russia, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities and kill Ukrainian civilians and further Russia’s unlawful war.

“In return for support, we believe Pyongyang is seeking military assistance from Russia, including fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, or other materials and other advanced technologies.”

The US unveiled the conclusions of its intelligence collection on Friday as North Korea lashed out over the arrival of a US aircraft carrier battle group in South Korea.

Pyongyang called that a provocation and threatened to use nuclear weapons again to defend itself.

The US has accused North Korea of ​​previously supplying ammunition, artillery shells and missiles to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during a meeting in Vladivostok, Russia on April 25, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) shakes hands with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) in Vladivostok on September 16, 2023

An intercontinental ballistic missile test at Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport

North Korea has previously denied supplying weapons to Moscow.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, last week published satellite photos showing a sharp increase in train traffic along the North Korea-Russia border.

It said satellite images taken on October 5 captured “a dramatic and unprecedented level of freight train traffic” at the Tumangang Rail Facility.

During Kim’s six-day trip to Russia, his longest trip abroad as leader, the two countries said they discussed strengthening their defense ties but did not announce specific steps. The trip to Russia was also Kim’s first trip abroad since the pandemic, during which North Korea imposed strict border controls for more than three years.

Russia and North Korea have grown closer diplomatically since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.