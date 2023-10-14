Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    News

    George Santos Absolutely Flips Out in Bizarre Israel Confrontation

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , , , , , ,
    George Santos Absolutely Flips Out in Bizarre Israel Confrontation

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    Rep. George Santos (R-NY) had a complete meltdown on Friday afternoon during a tense interaction on Capitol Hill that ended with a man in police custody—and somehow involved a baby.

    According to a clip shared by NBC News’ Sahil Kapur, Santos called the man, identified by cops as Shabd Khalsa, “human scum” for asking him questions critical of Israel’s bombings in Gaza.

    Santos also claimed the man had aggressively confronted him earlier as he held a two-month-old baby in his arms. (It was unclear whose baby Santos was holding and why.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    France to deploy 7,000 soldiers after fatal stabbing of teacher

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Is Your Area Affected? Mapping the Cities in Britain Most Infested with Bed Bugs as Creepy Crawlies Threaten to Invade the UK

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse into Life After Being Diagnosed as a Psychopath

    Oct 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    France to deploy 7,000 soldiers after fatal stabbing of teacher

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Is Your Area Affected? Mapping the Cities in Britain Most Infested with Bed Bugs as Creepy Crawlies Threaten to Invade the UK

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse into Life After Being Diagnosed as a Psychopath

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    The top 10 states people are flocking to

    Oct 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy