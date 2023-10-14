George Santos Absolutely Flips Out in Bizarre Israel Confrontation

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) had a complete meltdown on Friday afternoon during a tense interaction on Capitol Hill that ended with a man in police custody—and somehow involved a baby.

According to a clip shared by NBC News’ Sahil Kapur, Santos called the man, identified by cops as Shabd Khalsa, “human scum” for asking him questions critical of Israel’s bombings in Gaza.

Santos also claimed the man had aggressively confronted him earlier as he held a two-month-old baby in his arms. (It was unclear whose baby Santos was holding and why.)

