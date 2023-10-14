Aussies Criticize Rove McManus’ Outburst on The Project as Voice Referendum Enters Final Voting Stage

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Comedian Rove McManus’ call for Australians to “just be decent” and vote Yes in the Voice to Parliament referendum has been criticized online by supporters of the No campaign.

Millions of Australians will vote on Saturday whether or not to include a consultative body for Indigenous Australians in the constitution.

The comedian revealed to The Project panel that he had “become angry” during a meeting on Friday, claiming The Voice had been “manipulated”.

“What are we doing to each other? This is a real moment where we can be proud and show how wonderful this country is.

But One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is among Australians leading the backlash against his remarks, calling them a “latest effort to intimidate voters”.

“You’d think the Yes campaign would have learned by now, Australians have had enough of celebrity bullies and tomorrow they’ll be heading to the polls to vote no to their Voice of Division,” Ms Hanson posted on X.

Another X user posted: “READ THE ROOM: Elitist Rove McManus put the final nail in the Yes coffin. »

“Why would anyone take advice from Rove McManus or The Project panel on how to vote?” wrote another.

“Stop influencing our personal lives,” another person posted.

“Why do celebrities think their opinion is smarter than our research. Honestly how dare Rove, goodbye Project.

Others criticized the artist for referencing a conversation with his nine-year-old daughter about the referendum during his on-air remarks.

On last night’s show he revealed what he thought was “mind-blowing” about those considering voting no, after a conversation with his nine-year-old daughter.

“She said, ‘I can’t believe someone is voting no,’ and that’s what breaks my heart,” he said.

“Rove McManus tells us to ‘be decent for once’, showing his contempt for ordinary Australians who he clearly believes are indecent,” one person posted.

“Oh and Rove, quoting your 9 year old is gross emotional nonsense.”

Rove McManus has made an impassioned plea for Australians to “be decent” and vote yes in the referendum Voice to Parliament

The comedian’s comments came on the eve of the final opportunity for Australians to vote on the proposal to recognize First Nations people in the constitution and establish an advisory voice to Parliament.

It is hoped The Voice will give First Nations people, whose life expectancy is eight years shorter than that of other Australians and suicide rates twice as high, a chance to weigh in on laws that affect them.

The three-time Gold Logie award winner, whose company Roving Enterprises produces The Project, also addressed those who have criticized Voice for not going far enough to address issues facing Indigenous Australians, saying that “well respects, of course, that is not the case.”

“You can’t just get to the top of Mount Everest, you have to climb slowly and that’s the only way to do it,” he said.

He urged Australians to think about how they wanted to vote and “just be decent for once” in order to bring change to First Nations people.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also made an emotional appeal on Friday, telling voters that “kindness costs nothing”.

“It costs nothing to Australians who show kindness, who think with their hearts and with their heads when they walk into the voting booth tomorrow,” Albanese said.

“This is a time when Australians have the opportunity to demonstrate the generosity of spirit that I see in the Australian character,” he told reporters in Adelaide.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton used the final day before the vote to warn that the proposed consultative body would be “a very significant and damaging change to our system of government”.

“I think there’s a lot of regret in terms of the division that was created, the money that was spent and the lack of a practical outcome that was going to be achieved for Indigenous Australians,” he said. he declared on ABC radio.

Late-breaking polls continued to show that the No vote was likely to prevail over the Yes campaign, with only the state of Victoria appearing likely to accept the referendum proposal.

For the referendum question to be adopted, a yes vote must be obtained from a majority of voters in a majority of Australian states.