Nepo Baby of the Week: Chill Out About Sami Sheen’s Mother-Daughter OnlyFans

The Daily Beast / Getty Images

I’m always shocked to find out that people still have very strong, typically angry feelings about the subscription-based platform OnlyFans. It’s not that I’m naive to the rampant sexism that has given the site its seemingly permanent stigma. I’ve watched Larsa Pippen be forced to defend selling feet pics over the past two seasons of Real Housewives of Miami. However, the conversation around it just feels archaic at this point, like most things that blew up at the start of the pandemic. Sorry, people can make more money showing their boobs than most of us make working in an office for several months—get over it!

Nevertheless, the internet is clutching its pearls over a certain nepo baby (but mostly her famous mom) for not only having an OnlyFans, but also making it a family affair.

Over the past week, Denise Richards teased another OnlyFans collab with her very cool 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, who identifies as a sex worker and is active on the site. From the looks of the post, this joint venture will probably entail a sultry photoshoot between the two, the sort of stuff that the Kardashians sisters post on their Instagrams literally every day. However, Redditors immediately began criticizing the mother and daughter’s latest hustle, labeling their team-up “weird” and “incestuous.” One user left a particularly snarky comment: “The collaboration better be with a family therapist.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.