Lily-Rose Depp puts on a leggy display in a black miniskirt as she enjoys a spot of pampering at nail salon

Lily-Rose Depp put on a leggy show in a black miniskirt as she enjoyed a pampering moment in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The actress, 24, went to Sugar Nail on Melrose Avenue for a pedicure and manicure.

Lily showed off her long legs in the micro mini and paired the look with a teal cardigan.

The daughter of Johnny Depp, 60, and Vanessa Paradis, 50, showed off her new pedicure as she left the salon in a pair of black slippers.

Lily accessorized her outfit with a gold shoulder bag and wore her blonde locks in a ponytail.

The French-American beauty appeared relaxed as she enjoyed her solo outing.

Lily is in a relationship with rapper 070 Shake and was recently spotted house hunting.

Depp and her rapper girlfriend 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, were first romantically linked in February.

The couple was spotted together during Paris Fashion Week.

They later became Instagram official in May – just a month before Depp spoke of her partner as the ‘love of my life’.

Previously, Lily-Rose had an on-again, off-again relationship with Dune actor Timothee Chalamet, 27, for two years, who is now dating Kylie Jenner, 26.

Lily-Rose and Timothee were in a relationship from 2018 to 2020.

Following their split, the actress was linked to Elvis actor Austin Butler, 32, when the pair were spotted kissing in London in 2021.

Lily-Rose was also romantically linked to French rapper Yassine Stein, 24, after they were spotted in each other’s company in November the same year.

070 Shake previously dated fellow singer Kehlani, 28, from 2021 to 2022.

Most recently, Lily-Rose starred in the controversial Max (formerly known as HBO) show, The Idol – which was canceled after just one season – opposite The Weeknd.

The five-episode drama debuted in early June, about two years after it was ordered to series.

Panned by critics for its sexual content, The Idol follows Lily-Rose as a derailed pop star named Jocelyn, who attempts to regain her status as the “biggest and sexiest pop star in America.”