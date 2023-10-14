WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
After rain prevented them from taking a 2-0 lead over West Indies in their ODI series, Australia look to wrap up the three-match series with another big win.
Check out the live scores and stats below.
Manhattan
Bullet by bullet
Published 12 months ago12 minutes agoFri October 13, 2023 at 11:44 p.m., update 6 months ago6 minutes agoFri October 13, 2023 at 11:49 p.m.
Australia seeks to maintain their dominant winning streak against West Indies in live ODI