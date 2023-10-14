Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    News

    Rothy’s Fall Footwear Collection Includes a ’90s-Inspired Lug Loafer

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , , , , ,
    Rothy’s Fall Footwear Collection Includes a ’90s-Inspired Lug Loafer

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Rothy’s.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    You can always count on Rothy’s to keep the gorgeous footwear launches coming, and this season, the sustainable shoe brand delivered quite a few styles that will soon be gracing our soles. The fall collection includes the recently revamped Point II, the knee-high Tall Lug Boot, and two additional new releases: The Ballet Flat and a style ’90s aficionados will love: The Lug Loafer. (Like us, Cher Horowitz would most certainly approve.)

    The Lug Loafer features a chunky heel, a preppy silhouette, and a toothy sole—and it’s machine-washable. Thanks to the cushy insoles and Rothy’s signature merino wool and knit blend, it’s undoubtedly the comfiest loafer we’ve worn.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    France to deploy 7,000 soldiers after fatal stabbing of teacher

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Is Your Area Affected? Mapping the Cities in Britain Most Infested with Bed Bugs as Creepy Crawlies Threaten to Invade the UK

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse into Life After Being Diagnosed as a Psychopath

    Oct 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    France to deploy 7,000 soldiers after fatal stabbing of teacher

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Is Your Area Affected? Mapping the Cities in Britain Most Infested with Bed Bugs as Creepy Crawlies Threaten to Invade the UK

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A Glimpse into Life After Being Diagnosed as a Psychopath

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    The top 10 states people are flocking to

    Oct 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy