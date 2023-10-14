Rothy’s Fall Footwear Collection Includes a ’90s-Inspired Lug Loafer

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Rothy’s.

You can always count on Rothy’s to keep the gorgeous footwear launches coming, and this season, the sustainable shoe brand delivered quite a few styles that will soon be gracing our soles. The fall collection includes the recently revamped Point II, the knee-high Tall Lug Boot, and two additional new releases: The Ballet Flat and a style ’90s aficionados will love: The Lug Loafer. (Like us, Cher Horowitz would most certainly approve.)

The Lug Loafer features a chunky heel, a preppy silhouette, and a toothy sole—and it’s machine-washable. Thanks to the cushy insoles and Rothy’s signature merino wool and knit blend, it’s undoubtedly the comfiest loafer we’ve worn.

