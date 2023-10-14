PM Delivers Passionate Final Plea as Over 9 Million Australians Await Voice Referendum Voting

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Prime Minister has made one of his most passionate appeals to the Australian people, as more than 9 million people head to the polls to vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum.

Key points: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said today was a chance to be on the right side of history.

Electoral Commission says Friday saw historic one million Australians pre-election

National leader says PM to blame if Voice to Parliament proposal fails

At a polling station in Balmain today, Anthony Albanese said he hoped the country would wake up tomorrow stronger, with a “lightened burden”, after showing respect for the first Australians and the great privilege that we have to share this continent with the oldest continuous culture in the world. Earth.”

“This is an opportunity for Australians to be kind, to say ‘I know’ – as 97 per cent of Australians know – that they will not be directly affected by this. It will not have an impact direct impact on their lives. but it could well make a difference to the 3 per cent of Australians who are indigenous,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to (create) history and be on the right side of history.

“We are the greatest country in the world. We will be a little greater if we recognize the first Australians.”

The Australian Electoral Commission said Friday was Australia’s largest ever pre-poll day, with just over a million votes cast.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hopes Australia will wake up tomorrow after voting yes. (PAA: Michael Errey)

A historic figure, 6.13 million Australians voted at an early voting center, compared to the 2022 federal election, where 5.6 million Australians voted early.

More than 9 million people are still expected to go to a polling booth today to vote yes or no on the proposal to include a voice in Parliament in the constitution to create an advisory body that would advise the government on issues related to First Nations.

The Prime Minister was asked about the statement he made on the night of his 2022 election victory that he would fully implement the Uluru Statement from the heart.

If the referendum fails, would he still seek to implement what the declaration describes – he used his response to target the media.

“Can we focus between now and 6 p.m. on what people are voting for?” he said.

“There has been extraordinary ignorance, including from sections of the media who would be better informed about this campaign.”

Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said she was focused on making the referendum a success. (PAA: Toby Zerna)

The Minister for Aboriginal Australia echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiment and avoided questioning a possible No victory this evening, as predicted by external polls.

The minister said while work on Aboriginal Affairs would continue regardless of the outcome of the referendum, she remained optimistic and focused on its success.

She said by voting Yes to one vote in Parliament, Australians would support “better outcomes” for First Nations Australians.

“I am absolutely focused on a successful referendum today. The problems facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in this country… are a national disgrace. The good news is that everyone is agreement on that,” she said.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that we will respect the decision of the Australian people on today’s referendum.

“I can assure you that work in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander affairs will continue. We have important things to do.”

David Littleproud, leader of the Federal National Party, is a vocal opponent of The Voice. (PAA: Jono Searle)

Nationals say PM should ‘feel blamed’ if Voice fails

National Party leader David Littleproud, an outspoken opponent of the Voice to Parliament proposal, was asked if he would “celebrate” a Voice defeat this evening.

He said he would wait to see how the Australian people voted, adding that the prime minister should “feel blamed” if the proposed constitutional change failed.

“This is the Prime Minister’s proposal and ultimately it is a democratically determined position of the Australian people,” he said.

“The Australian people are always right and this proposal is simply not the right one.”

Mr Littleproud said if the referendum had been solely about constitutional recognition of First Nations, his party would have supported it.

The National Party announced it would oppose the Voice referendum before the formal question was finalized by the government.

“This would have been a moment of unity. Instead, the Prime Minister has divided the country and healing will have to take place. We will not rush into another referendum,” he said.