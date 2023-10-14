Tracy Owen, Industrial Relations Executive at Paramount, Dies at 43

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tracy Owen, senior vp labor relations for Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television Studios, died Oct. 1 in Los Angeles after suffering a stroke. She was 43.

“Since she first joined our team more than 10 years ago, Tracy has been a bright light who has touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of working alongside her,” said Nicole Lang, executive vp industrial relations & production safety at Paramount, in a statement.

“I knew from the very beginning that Tracy was an exceptional person, and her countless contributions and the trust and admiration she earned from all who knew her confirmed that. She was an unwavering source of leadership, wisdom and mentorship for our team and the industry and will be greatly missed. We will continue to hold Tracy and her loved ones in our hearts.”

Owen (in blue shirt) organized a campaign for the regional food bank in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Tracy Elizabeth Owen graduated from Colorado State University in 2001 and received her juris doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin in ’05. She was subsequently an associate at Latham & Watkins from 2005 to 2008, at Hodel Briggs Winter from 2008 to 2010 and at Mitchell Silberberg & Krupp from 2010 to 2013.

She joined Paramount in 2013 as a senior attorney in labor relations legal services and was promoted to vice president of labor relations in October 2016 and to senior vice president in October 2022.

Owen created policies and practices that “improved the work experience and lives of our union workforce,” the studio noted. “She also helped transform the department from a reactive group to a proactive, respected and trusted resource, and was a mentor and positive force for all who were fortunate enough to work with her.”

Survivors include her husband, Elliott, and their six cats; her parents; and her brother. A private service will be held at the Paramount lot at a date to be determined.