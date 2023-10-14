Mike Pence Heckled by Man Claiming to Be His Lover

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office in Concord to file for the state’s primary ballot—but before he could sign the paperwork his visit was interrupted by a heckler claiming to be his lover.

“We’re running because we simply believe with all humility that I’m the most qualified, most experienced, the most tested conservative seeking the Republican nomination,” Pence said.

Before he could continue, a man interrupted and claimed to the gaggle of press and Pence supporters—Karen Pence among them—that he was romantically involved with America’s 48th vice president.

