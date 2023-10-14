Australian Man Leaves Israeli Partner Behind as He Flees Country; She Enlists to Fight Hamas

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An Australian man has revealed his terrifying ordeal after being forced to leave his partner behind in Israel as he fled the war-torn country on a repatriation flight.

Speaking from Heathrow Airport on Saturday, Blake Jory described his conflicting emotions after making the difficult decision to leave behind his Israeli partner who had been called up to serve in the country’s reserve forces.

The first Australian repatriation flight landed at London’s Heathrow Airport at 7:45 p.m. local time (5:45 a.m.+1 AEDT) after departing from Ben Gurion Airport at 4:25 p.m. local time (12:25 a.m.+1 AEDT).

Mr Jory was one of 220 Australians on board the Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Mr Jory said his Israeli partner had been called up to serve as a reservist, forcing him to leave her in the country while he waited in London before returning home.

‘It’s really difficult. Today was an extremely difficult day,” Jory told Today show.

“We made the decision for me to come…leave Israel because it could get really complicated very soon.

“She’s going south, to the war zone.

“I just pray for her and think about her every second.”

Mr Jory said his partner was happy to fight for his country and defend his people.

“After what happened on Saturday, I don’t blame him,” he said.

He said he felt immense relief after fleeing the war zone.

“I feel a lot better, a lot safer,” he said.

Mr Jory said the mood on the Qantas repatriation flight was positive.

“Qantas made everyone feel really comfortable and they did a great job… everyone was smiling,” he said.

He said he saw other evacuees “smile for the first time” since Hamas launched a devastating terrorist attack on October 7.

Two more repatriation flights for Australians will leave Tel Aviv and travel to London on Sunday and Tuesday

“Coming from the conflict in Israel and seeing, you know, these horrible things are happening,” he said.

“You know, the streets are empty…people are depressed, people, you know, are not in a good mood out there.

A second Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 236 seats will leave Tel Aviv on Sunday for London.

On Tuesday, a Qantas Airbus A380 will depart London and land in Sydney on Wednesday afternoon, offering 484 seats to Australian-Israeli refugees free of charge.

All will be accommodated in London while awaiting their flight back to Australia on Tuesday.

Mr Jory said he saw other evacuees “smile for the first time” since Hamas launched a devastating terrorist attack on October 7 (stock photo).

Australians hoping to catch rescue flights from Israel this week have criticized the Albanian government after realizing the planes were dropping them off in London, rather than taking them home.

A woman who did not wish to be named told Daily Mail Australia she was grateful the planes were available, but said people were frustrated because they were flying to England and there had been no no communication regarding connecting flights.

She said there were other concerns because the two planes have a combined capacity of about 1,200 people, which could cause another 8,000 to be missed.

“Does it count as repatriation if they are not returned home, but are taken five hours away from home? she asked.

“This creates another stressful and costly experience for already exhausted and traumatized travelers.”