Florida Teacher Assaulted by Autistic Student After Request to Stop Playing Nintendo Switch; Declines Reduced Sentence Despite Possible 30-Year Conviction

High school teacher Joan Naydich was violently attacked in February by Brendan Depa, then 17, after she told him to stop playing his Nintendo Switch

Video showed the autistic teen punching and kicking the teacher in the back and head until she lay unconscious on the floor

Depa will enter his plea later this month and will then be sentenced in a separate proceeding

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Florida teacher who was knocked unconscious by a 270-pound student has refused to support a lighter sentence for the teen.

High school teacher Joan Naydich was violently attacked in February by Brendan Depa, then 17, after she told him to stop playing his Nintendo Switch.

Video showed the autistic teen punching and kicking the teacher in the back and head until she lay unconscious on the ground.

Ultimately, the 6-foot-2 teen, now 18, was pulled away and restrained by other staff.

Naydich was taken to a local hospital and treated after the attack.

A Florida teacher who was knocked unconscious by a 270-pound student has refused to support a lighter sentence for the teen

Naydich was taken to a local hospital and treated after the attack

Depa allegedly threatened to kill Naydich during his arrest.

Depa was charged as an adult and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for a first-degree felony charge of aggravated battery.

The teen, who was initially charged as a juvenile before being upgraded to an adult, will plead guilty in an effort to avoid jail time. reported the New York Post.

According to the news site, Naydich has ‘shown no interest in softening the penalties that Depa could be imposed’ Flagler Live.

Depa had three previous battery arrests before the attack in February and was involved in a fight at the jail last month, the Post reported.

“I am hopeful that awareness that this incident has spread far and wide will prevent anyone else from ever having to deal with the trauma, physical healing and disruption to daily life that this has caused,” she said at a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $100,000.

Depa will enter his plea later this month and will then be sentenced in a separate proceeding.

Matanzas High School, where the attack occurred, has been plagued by violence in recent years, the Post reported.

Video showed the autistic teen punching and kicking the teacher in the back and head until she lay unconscious on the floor

The teen, who was initially charged as a juvenile before being upgraded to an adult, will plead guilty in an effort to avoid jail time

Earlier this week, eleven students were arrested after a fight broke out in a busy hallway.

Officers and drivers who tried to quell the chaos were pushed and punched during the incident.

“The disrespect shown by these students is nothing short of shameful,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said of the fight. “But actions have consequences.”

In yet another violent episode this week, a 16-year-old student was arrested for biting a teacher who tried to stop her from fighting another girl.