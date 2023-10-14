Inside the Mission to Get Hostages Back From Hamas 

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy of Rabbi Hecht

As the fate of dozens of civilians held hostage by Hamas gunmen hangs in the balance in the Gaza Strip, experts say the rescue operations that will be undertaken to save the captives will likely be just as unprecedented as the mass hostage-taking in Israel and inevitably very messy.

“This is absolutely unprecedented… You have something like 150 people that are being held as human shields,” said Jeffrey Feltman, a former Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs who also previously served in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

“I don’t think that governments have much experience in dealing with the type of of hostage taking that we’re seeing in the Gaza Strip right now,” Feltman told The Daily Beast.

