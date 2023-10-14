Court hears that yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong feigned leg injury in a bid to dodge jail time during a medical appointment, following charges of murdering her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend who was a cyclist

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Allegedly murderous yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong planned a jailbreak using a fake leg injury after she was accused of killing her cyclist boyfriend’s ex-lover.

The former yoga teacher, 35, was reportedly plotting her grand jailbreak and requested off-site medical appointments due to her ‘leg injury’ as a ploy to get her escape.

Following her failed escape, an affidavit claimed that the ex-yogi was observed regularly exercising intensively despite the “injury” during her stay at the Travis County Correctional Complex. Her intense training regimen was documented on security footage.

Armstrong had also been wearing thermal pants under her county-issued black-and-white striped uniform pants, which she removed during the foot chase to conceal her identity as an inmate. declaration indicated.

After the escape, a metal pin and dental floss were found during an investigation in Armstrong’s cell. The metal pin had “broken off, creating a solid, thin metal piece that could likely be used to manipulate a handcuff that needed to be removed,” the affidavit said.

Armstrong is accused of fatally shooting cyclist Moriah Wilson in May 2022 in Austin, Texas, who had been dating Armstrong’s friend Colin Strickland.

After the murder, Armstrong fled to Costa Rica, where she underwent plastic surgery – likely a nose job – before being captured 43 days later.

Video shows Armstrong’s brazen bid for freedom in her striking black and white striped prison jumpsuit, as officers chase her up a hill and stumble before Armstrong appears to jump a fence

The affidavit read in summary: “Due to recent activity of vigorous exercise, and complaints of injuries to secure an off-site medical appointment, and leg restraint restrictions, Affiant has reason to believe and believes that inmate Armstrong was planning to escape from custody.”

The escape came long after Armstrong was offered a plea deal that would have shaved decades off her sentence — which she rejected.

Armstrong now faces even more jail time for her attempt to escape from correctional officers on Wednesday.

Mobile footage captured the moment of the ex-yoga teacher broke away from two correctional officers after they visited a doctor’s office in Austin as they walked her back to the car Wednesday.

The video shows her brazen bid for freedom in her striking black and white striped prison jumpsuit as officers chase her up a hill and stumble before Armstrong appears to jump a fence.

Police said she fled into a nearby neighborhood for about 10 minutes before she was captured.

This isn’t Armstrong’s first attempt to escape charges for the murder of Moriah Wilson.

The accused killer fled Texas after initially being interviewed and traveled to Costa Rica.

Armstrong’s boyfriend Colin Strickland, 35, has since admitted he did have an affair with Wilson and said the pair had dinner together the night she was murdered.

She has pleaded not guilty to the murder of “Mo” Wilson, the competitive gravel and mountain bike racer from Vermont.

Wilson, who lived in California at the time, was in Austin, Texas, for a race and went swimming with Strickland in the Deep Eddy pool before the secret couple headed to a burger joint across the street for dinner.

Armstrong, who had allegedly been stalking Wilson, pulled up in her SUV near the apartment where Strickland had dropped off his dinner.

Armstrong would track Wilson using the app for cyclists and runners, Strava.

Search warrants revealed she had visited a shooting range with her sister before the murder and received $450,000 from Strickland, who also admitted purchasing two firearms for himself and Armstrong between late 2021 and early 2022.

Additional charges will likely be filed against her for trying to escape. She is currently being held in the Travis County Jail on a $3.5 million bond.

Court records show the state has already filed three subpoena requests after the escape attempt for information from St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and St. David’s Austin Medical Center.

Her jury trial begins on October 30. If convicted, she faces up to 99 years in prison.