‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director on His Idea for a Potential Prequel

Thirty years later The nightmare Before Christmas was released, director Henry Selick shares his idea for a possible prequel.

In an interview with People magazinepublished online Friday, the filmmaker admitted he wouldn’t jump at the idea of ​​making a sequel due to the sheer amount of work involved in the first film, saying it’s “a perfect movie that’s from the perfect time came. , to grow over the years into something much bigger.”

He added: “I think Tim (Burton) in particular feels like, why mess with that? He certainly doesn’t need to make more money on a sequel. He has had so many other successes and so far no one has come up with a good idea for a sequel. And I still think Tim gets to decide. I don’t think there is any idea that could convince him.”

But one idea is not completely off the table yet. Selick noted that he may be more inclined to make a prequel. “Maybe there’s a more interesting story in there about how Jack became king of Halloween Town,” says the Coraline director explained.

As for if anyone from the original cast would return for another film, Chris Sarandon said he would “absolutely” reprise his role, voiced by Jack Skellington.

“To quote Henry, ‘Fuck yeah,’” he told the outlet. “If there was a sequel, I would be there in a heartbeat.”

The 1993 stop-motion animated film, from a story created by Burton, follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he stumbles into Christmas Town. After being so intrigued by the idea of ​​Christmas, he tries to recreate it in his town in place of Halloween.

The nightmare Before Christmas is currently streaming on Disney+.