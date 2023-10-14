Disturbing Internet Searches Uncovered in Relation to Shannon O’Connor’s Involvement in Hosting Inappropriate Gatherings

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A California mother accused of organizing sordid sex parties for her 15-year-old son and his friends carried out a series of disturbing internet searches, it is claimed.

Shannon O’Connor, accused of luring 14- and 15-year-olds to her $4.7 million Los Gatos home, Googled “good books with young sex,” “sexy 16-year-old teens” “, “the prettiest 16 year olds”. old maid”, and “c*** and c**”.

The searches were listed in a package of new court documents detailing his alleged crimes along with information gleaned from O’Connor’s cellphone that recorded his searches.

His phone also contained videos uploaded from various social media platforms, including TikTok, depicting young girls dressed in revealing clothing.

“The videos show young girls who appear to be minors. They are dressed in revealing clothing. There is no evidence that the girls in these videos were personally known to the defendant,” court documents, seen by KRON4 State

O’Connor faces 39 charges, including child endangerment, child molestation, sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

O’Connor has pleaded not guilty to all charges filed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say O’Connor would pressure teens to drink excessively and have sex for their own pleasure at parties between summer 2020 and February 2021.

O’Connor would host the parties at his 5,122-square-foot Los Gatos home, which was listed for sale earlier this year with a listing price of $4.7 million.

The two-acre property has a swimming pool, spa, sports court, nanny quarters and five en-suite bedrooms.

O’Connor left the house in October 2021 when officers began looking into his alleged misdeeds

The alleged victims included students at Los Gatos High School, including O’Connor’s two sons.

After luring the young people to her home, she allegedly “facilitated sexual encounters” between minors, both consensual and non-consensual, while some victims said she saw them being sexually assaulted.

The 48-year-old’s lawyers indicated during court proceedings that they were seeking a prison sentence of eight years or less and may be willing to change her guilty plea. She could be released in as little as four years if she behaves.

“The evidence admitted at the preliminary hearing will show that the offenses alleged above were committed by the defendant as a result of sexual coercion and for the purpose of sexual gratification,” wrote Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Wise.

She had a consistent approach that included helping minors sneak out of their homes, arranging transportation via Snapchat or text messages, intoxicating minors to the point of vomiting, rendering them unconscious, and encouraging sexual activity between them.

O’Connor also allegedly tried to convince his 15-year-old son not to cooperate with investigators.

Some parties were held at O’Connor’s Los Gatos mansion while her husband was away, while others were hosted at Airbnb locations in Lake Tahoe and Santa Cruz.

O’Connor was very selective about the girls allowed at her parties, often rejecting them if they did not meet her standards.

“She would reject girls as guests saying they weren’t ‘pretty enough’ or that they weren’t ‘bothered,’” court documents state.

O’Connor’s husband reportedly filed for divorce earlier this year, apparently unaware of his actions.

After learning of the police investigation in 2021, O’Connor fled to Idaho with her sons, where she conducted further Google searches about arrest warrants, statutes of limitations, and legal consequences .

They included searches such as: “Can I be prosecuted in California if I live in Idaho”, “How do I know if there is a warrant for my arrest”, “Providing alcohol to minors in a private home” and “California Statute of Limitations,” according to court documents.

At the time of his arrest in October 2021, 12 minor teenagers were residing at his Idaho residence.

O’Connor’s defense will likely argue that she believed the sex between the teens was consensual, while prosecutors will argue that she knew exactly what she was doing.

O’Connor remains in custody at Elmwood Correctional Center in Milpitas and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 6.