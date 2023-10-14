Monday, October 16, 2023

Time. nbsp; nbsp;Topic

10:30 nbsp; nbsp; Session of the Finance and Budget Committee, headed by MP Ibrahim Kanaan, to study the articles of the 2024 budget, in the General Assembly Hall

10:30 nbsp; nbsp; Session of the Public Health and Social Affairs Committee, headed by MP Bilal Abdullah, to study the proposal for a law against illegal profits in the medical and hospital sectors, a discussion of the law on trading standards for medical supplies and medicines, presented by MP Fadi Alama, and a discussion on protecting minors from consuming alcohol and energy drinks, presented by MP Inaya Ezzedine

12:00 nbsp; nbsp; Press conference by MP Simon Abi Ramia on the Syrian displacement file, the results of his European tour and his meetings in the European Parliament and the French House of Representatives and Senate

