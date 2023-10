Cricket World Cup: Where to watch India vs. Pakistan live stream free from anywhere

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

You’ve picked an excellent game if you’re just tuning into the Cricket World Cup. We have everything you need on how to watch a free India vs. Pakistan live stream today, and better yet, it will set you up for a range of other free matches during the tournament – more details on those other games below.

We’re expecting an epic atmosphere today as home nation and World Cup favorites India take on local rivals Pakistan in arguably cricket’s biggest rivalry. India is the world’s top-ranked ODI cricket team, and Pakistan is right behind them in second. However, Pakistan is a fair few places down the list of bookies’ favorites for the tournament, but a win today would set them up as genuine contenders.

As mentioned in our guide to free Cricket World Cup live stream roundup, there are multiple free games on an Australian streaming channel. This free live stream is limited to viewers in Australia by default, but you can access it from other countries via a VPN. These virtual private networks let your devices mimic various international locations of your choosing so that you can hop onto one of the international streaming services listed below. We’ve also highlighted some international paid options if you want to be covered for every game.

India vs Pakistan live stream quick links:

Access FREE live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)Australia: 9Now (free)UK: Sky Sports Cricket via Now TV (£34.99 monthly)USA: ESPN Plus ($10.99)When: Today at 4:30 a.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. IST / 7:30 p.m. AEDT

How to watch India vs. Pakistan and other free Cricket World Cup live streams

Australia is one of the only countries with a free Cricket World Cup live stream, courtesy of streaming service 9Now (some will be on sister channel 9Gem; check the full TV guide listings here). You won’t find every scheduled Cricket World Cup match there, but you can be sure all the matches that Australia’s playing will air, plus top-tier games like today’s India vs. Pakistan. Here’s a complete list of free matches you can view at 9Now for free during the Cricket World Cup:

DateMatchOctober 14India vs. PakistanOctober 16Australia vs. Sri LankaOctober 20Australia vs. PakistanOctober 21England vs. South AfricaOctober 22India vs. New ZealandOctober 25Australia vs. NetherlandsOctober 28Australia vs. New ZealandOctober 29India vs. EnglandNovember 4Australia vs. EnglandNovember 5India vs. South AfricaNovember 7Australia vs. AfghanistanNovember 11Australia vs. BangladeshNovember 15Semi-Final 1November 16Semi-Final 2November 19Final

Usually, 9Now requires you to be an Australian resident, but you can use a VPN to circumvent the block and sign up for a free account to access the streaming service. A VPN virtually changes your devices’ location, so apps and websites think you’re connecting from servers within those countries.

In the case of the Cricket World Cup, you can connect through an Australian server, and 9Now will let you in with no fuss after creating a free email login.

How to watch India vs. Pakistan with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to an Australian location.Go to 9Now (Australia).Sign in or create a free login.Watch India vs. Pakistan.When: Today at 4:30 a.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. IST / 7:30 p.m. AEDT.

You can also use VPNs to sign up for cheap streaming services such as ESPN Plus in the United States, which will show all Cricket World Cup games starting at $10.99 monthly. The UK has coverage via Sky Sports Cricket on Now TV, currently £34.99 per month, making it the most expensive option by far and an easy win for the VPN route above instead.

