Election Polls Reveal Unexpected Competition in Crucial State for Voice Referendum’s Yes Campaign

The results of the exit polls in a crucial and unavoidable state suggest a victory for the No vote in the parliamentary referendum.

A total of 115 voters in Adelaide’s Boothby electorate were questioned about how they voted as they left four polling booths. 58 voted no while 56 voted yes.

The close numbers give a no majority of 50.8 percent to 49.2 percent for yes.

South Australia was a key target of the Yes and No campaigns because to change the Constitution requires two majorities: a majority of voters plus four of Australia’s six states.

South Australia’s relatively small population, but equal weight as a state, made its votes particularly valuable.

These tight numbers spell trouble for Yes, as Boothby is a Labor electorate, currently represented by Louise-Miller Frost.

South Africa exit polls show there could be a surprise move towards a no vote in the state

Helen Carpentieri, 60, with her sister Irene Zagotsis, 50, at the polling station at Seacliff Uniting Church in the Boothby electorate. Helen said she voted no because of the uncertainty surrounding Voice.

The Yes campaign needs to increase its vote total in Labor territory to balance Conservative electorates who lean more towards No.

For Helen Carpentieri, 60, voting at Seacliff Uniting Church, the uncertainty surrounding the operation of Voice pushed her to vote no.

“I don’t think much was explained,” she said.

“We don’t know what that would do.”

Plympton-Glenelg RSL voter Madellen Dawson said other issues such as cost of living pressures were “much more important”.

Madeline Dawson, 49, said she voted no because of her concerns about other issues like the cost of living crisis.

Leigh Harris, 59 (left) cast her vote against because she believed Indigenous elders were opposed to the referendum (Bella, 19, right)

“It (the Voice) will create unnecessary division,” she said.

“More a fracture than a unity”.

Leigh Harris, 59, said she believed Aboriginal elders were opposed to the Voice after she cast her no vote at the Kauri Community and Sports Centre.

“From everything I’ve seen, the seniors don’t want it,” she said.

But even though exit poll results suggest a razor-thin victory for No, the sample size is small and Yes voters could give Voice a victory in this densely populated part of the state.

Trans voter Xavier Bament, transitioning to become a man, said his own experiences influenced him to vote yes.

To pass in the referendum requires a double majority – a majority of Australians and a majority of states voting Yes

Trans voter Xavier Bament (pictured), transitioning to become a man, said his own experiences influenced him to vote yes.

“If the Australian government thought it had a voice on trans issues, would I vote yes or no? I would vote yes,” said the 19-year-old.

“It’s the bare minimum.”

At St Mary’s Hall in Glenelg, Jack Schocroft, 94, voted yes.

“I think it’s a test of Australia’s maturity,” he said.

South Australia’s Liberal Opposition leader David Speirs said he was voting against “racial division” by voting no today.

South Australian Opposition Leader David Speirs (pictured) cast his no vote at the Kauri Community and Sports Center polling station.

“The division is about race, racial division, racism,” he said.

“The DNA of this referendum has been to create a new system for a group of people in our society based on race, that is division.

“I believe in the inherent value of the individual, remove the labels.”

Mr Speirs said he expected South Australia to vote no.

He said he would take practical steps to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians if the no vote was successful.