Geena Davis looks nothing short of sensational in a fringed metallic gown as she gives a leggy display at star-studded Lever Couture runway show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Geena Davis pulled out all the stops for her performance at the Lever Couture fashion show in Santa Monica on Friday.

The stunning Oscar winner, 67, looked like a movie star in her glittering black strapless dress for the ‘Velocity of Emotion’ exhibition at the Barker Hangar.

Dripping in metallic fringe, the Beetlejuice star wowed in this fabulous couture number with a thigh slit.

She kept her signature brunette locks pulled back into a tight bun, allowing her natural beauty to take center stage.

The Long Kiss Goodnight alum was joined by fellow female action star Milla Jovovich, who looked sensational in a black and white mini dress.

Star power: Geena Davis pulled out all the stops for her performance at the Lever Couture runway show in Santa Monica on Friday

Fringe forever: The stunning Oscar winner, 67, looked every inch a movie star in her glittering black strapless dress for the ‘Velocity of Emotion’ exhibition at the Barker Hangar

The beautiful actresses led the cavalcade of stars, including Siobhan Bell, Ari Lennox, Jon Lieckfelt and Shenseea.

In the ’80s and ’90s, Geena created a series of iconic roles in films such as Beetlejuice, Thelma and Louise and A League of Their Own.

However, in the 2000s she came close to pursuing a career as an Olympic archer before ultimately committing to broadening women’s representation in the media industry.

Founded in 2004, the Geena Davis Institute is the entertainment industry’s only global research-based organization working to create gender balance and promote inclusivity.

Geena’s passion for equality stems in part from her long history of taking on powerful female characters in films, such as Thelma & Louise.

“I’m lucky that I’ve been in a few films that really resonated with women and struck a chord,” she explained on Channel Nine’s Today Extra in April.

‘There are not many films that are still in the spirit of the times thirty years later. It’s very rewarding.’

Geena’s incredible ride in Tinseltown coincides with her wild trajectory in her personal life.

She married restaurant owner Richard Emmolo in March 1982 after living together for three years, but their marriage fell apart the following year, just as her acting career was taking off.

She then married actor Jeff Goldblum, her co-star from Transylvania 6-5000 (1985) and The Fly” (1986), in 1987.

They even worked together on Earth Girls Are Easy in 1989, but parted ways later.

Between 1993 and 1998 Geena was married to director Renny Harlin, who directed her in Cutthroat Island and The Long Kiss Goodnight.

In 2021, it was reported that Geena had settled her years-long bitter divorce with her fourth husband Dr. Reza Jarrahy.

Strike a pose: Lessja Verlingieri and Milla Jovovich were captivating at the couture event

Slit Style: Ari Lennox wowed the crowd with her impossibly high slit in her black dress

Beautiful in pink: Siobhan Bell made a statement in her Barbie pink ensemble

Feather fun: Shenseea turned up the heat in her feather dress for the event

Every style imaginable: Jon Lieckfelt mixed styles with aplomb, while his unique ensemble took center stage

The Stuart Little actress split from Jarrahy in 2017 and the couple have since been involved in divorce proceedings.

They were married for 16 years and share three children: 20-year-old daughter Alizeh Keshvar Davis Jarrahy, and 18-year-old twin boys Kaiis Steven Jarrahy and Kian William Jarrahy.

Geena can next be seen in Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island.

The upcoming thriller comes from a screenplay Zoe co-wrote with ET Feigenbaum, starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum.