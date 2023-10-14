Voice mystery: Pollster Kos Samaras claims crucial side of referendum vanished on critical day

<!–

Australia’s leading pollster Kos Samaras says no activists were absent from polling places on referendum day Voice.

Samaras tweeted on Saturday that the number of Yes activists far exceeded the number of No supporters outside polling stations on Saturday.

“The absence of No volunteers in the polling places is glaring,” he wrote.

“That wasn’t a thing in 1999. Attendance at a polling station matters more than a general election.

“Yes volunteers will be converting undecided voters all day long in places that the No side has arrogantly abandoned.”