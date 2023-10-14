Saudi Arabia suspends normalization talks with Israel

Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    NNA – Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend normalization talks with Israel in light of the ongoing conflict between the Israeli state and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to a source close to the Saudi government, as reported by Agence France-Presse on Saturday.nbsp;

    An informed official involved in the negotiations stated, quot;Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend discussions on potential normalization (with Israel) and has informed US officials who are overseeing the talks.quot;nbsp; — AFPnbsp;nbsp;

