Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israel Says Intercepted Two Unknown Targets Over Haifa

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The Israeli army said on Saturday that its Air Defense system intercepted two unknown targets over the city of Haifa.

    Earlier on Friday, the Jerusalem Post reported an explosion in the Haifa Krayot area, saying no sirens were reported and no alert was released by the army.

    quot;Following the reports of the echoes of explosions over Haifa, air defense fighters intercepted two unidentified targets over the city of Haifa, no alert was activated according to policy,quot; an army statement read. —nbsp;Asharq Al Awsat

