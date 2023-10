NNA – More than 1,300 buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed, the United Nations said Saturday, after nearly a week of fierce bombardment by Israeli forces.

The UNrsquo;s humanitarian agency OCHA said ldquo;5,540 housing unitsrdquo; in those buildings were destroyed and nearly 3,750 more homes were so badly damaged they were uninhabitable. — AFP

