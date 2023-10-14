Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    After the martyrdom of Issam Abdallah in Aalma El Chaeb, this is what his mother said

    NNA – In an interview with Reuters, Fatima Kanso, the mother of the martyr videographer Issam Abdallah, who was martyred in Aalma El Chaeb on Friday, blamed Israel for her son#39;s death.

    She said, quot;Israel deliberately killed my son. They were all wearing journalist attire, and the word #39;press#39; was clearly visible. Israel cannot deny this crime.quot;

    The Israeli army did not immediately respond to Reuters#39; request for comment on Kanso#39;s statements.

    Gilad Erdan, Israel#39;s UN envoy, told reporters at a press conference, quot;We always try to minimize and avoid civilian casualties,quot; according to Reuters.

    quot;We are sorry for them. We will investigate the matter, but it is too early to know what happened there.quot;

    In turn, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon expressed sadness over the news and called for a ceasefire.

    In a statement, it said, quot;The possibility of this escalation spiraling out of control is evident and must be stopped.quot;nbsp;

