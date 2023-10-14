Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Wronecka: The cycle of violence along the Blue Line must Stop Now!

    NNA – quot;The killing of Issam Abdallah, a Reuters journalist and the injury of several others is heartbreaking. This should be a stark warning about the dangers of armed conflict, which is also what the media are trying to portray at grave personal risk,quot;nbsp; United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka wrote on X platform.

    quot;The cycle of violence along the Blue Line must Stop Now! Lebanon must be shielded from perils of conflict it does not need,quot; Wronecka added.

