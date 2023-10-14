Hezbollah’s media relations condemns failure to name the party that shot the journalists

NNA – Hezbollah#39;s media relations condemned in a statement quot;the blind bias and deliberate and intentional neglect by the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the UNIFIL forces in Lebanon, by the official spokesman for the White House, by Reuters International, and by a number of international bodies which deliberately refrained from naming the party that shot the martyr journalist, Issam Khalil Al-Abdullah andnbsp;injured a number of journalists of multiple nationalities.quot;

The statement added: ldquo;Israelrdquo; is the aggressor that killed journalist Issam Al-Abdullah clearly, categorically and without a doubt, and in full view of local and international journalists who were present when the attack occurred.quot;

ldquo;The deliberate and unacceptable negligence is in order not to condemn the Israeli enemy and to continue the campaign of misinformation and falsification led by the United States and its allies in international media institutions in favor of the Zionist aggression against the oppressed Palestinian people,quot; the statement went on.

It concluded: ldquo;We call on these institutions and all free media professionals to reveal this blatant truth and clearly and frankly condemn the criminal who kills journalists, which is the Zionist enemy.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;