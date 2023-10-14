Disruptive Air Traveler: Facing $13,000 in Fines for Disorderly Behavior on Cairns-Melbourne Flight

Queensland woman faces fine of more than $13,000

She became ‘abusive’ on a flight to Melbourne

A Queensland woman could be fined more than $13,000 after she allegedly became “disorderly and abusive” while on a flight to Melbourne.

The plane’s captain asked cabin crew and two off-duty passengers to act early Friday morning to detain the 44-year-old man from Mareeba, in the far north of Queensland.

She was grounded for the remainder of the flight from Cairns until Australian Federal Police (AFP) met the plane’s crew at the boarding gate, according to an AFP spokesperson.

“It will be alleged that the woman was consuming her own supply of alcohol on board and became disorderly and abusive towards passengers and cabin crew,” the spokesperson said.

“The captain then authorized the use of restraints on board to de-escalate the situation, which were removed when members of the AFP presented themselves at the gate in Melbourne.”

Acting AFP Commissioner Amanda Glover said there was a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social, violent or dangerous behavior on board flights and the woman would be issued with an offense for offensive behavior and messy on a plane.

“It would be scary for anyone to be confined in an enclosed space with someone who is behaving aggressively,” she said.

Passengers, especially those traveling with children, expect to feel safe and should not witness drunkenness, violence or bad behavior.

The maximum penalty for unruly behavior on board an aircraft is a fine of up to $13,750.