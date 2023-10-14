Why You Should Avoid Overnight Charging: Insights from a Phone Expert

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

There’s nothing worse than buying a new smartphone and finding out that its battery life drops dramatically after a year or two.

But how can you prevent this from happening? There are a lot of tips and tricks floating around out there, but one of them may be a little surprising because it goes against what many of us do.

That’s right, one expert says that if you want to extend the life of your battery, you should never charge your phone overnight.

“Most new generation smartphones will take between 30 minutes and two hours to fully charge,” said Ritesh Chugh, Associate Professor of Information and Communications Technology at CQUniversity Australia.

‘[Therefore]c“Charging your phone overnight is not only unnecessary, it also accelerates battery aging.”

Are you charging your phone wrong? There are many tips and tricks on how to prevent your battery from degrading. However, one of them might be a little surprising because it goes against what many of us do. That’s right, one expert says that if he wants to extend the life of his battery, he should never charge his phone overnight (stock image)

This happens because the lithium-ion batteries that power modern smartphones chemically degrade as a result of factors such as charging patterns, temperature fluctuations, and the amount of use of the device.

In the case of charging overnight, it would mean that the battery receives a boost four times more than necessary because it is left plugged in for about six to eight hours.

That’s not good from a safety standpoint to begin with, although the good news is that most devices automatically stop charging when the battery reaches 100 percent to prevent them from overheating.

The problem, however, is that because apps run in the background all night, the device inevitably keeps dropping to 99 percent.

Each time this happens, the phone begins to boost its battery again in a way known as “trickle charging.”

“Slow charging can wear down the battery over time,” Mr. Chugh explained in an article on The conversation.

‘That’s why many manufacturers have functions to regulate it.

‘Apple iPhones offer functionality to delay charging by more than 80 percent. Samsung’s Galaxy phones offer the option to limit charging to 85 percent.

The other thing that is particularly harmful to the life of lithium-ion batteries is when you let your phone run out of power completely.

Instead, you should try to keep your charge level between 20 and 80 percent, according to a phone repair expert who specializes in restoring old phones.

Why it’s a problem: Because apps run in the background all night, the device inevitably keeps dropping to 99 percent. Each time this happens, the phone starts to boost its battery again in a way known as “trickle charging” (stock image)

To mitigate “slow charging,” Apple iPhones offer functionality to delay charging by more than 80 percent (left). Samsung’s Galaxy phones offer the option to limit charging to 85 percent. On Pixel phones, the option can be found under Battery, but it looks slightly different (right)

It may seem complicated to achieve, but many new phones offer the option to optimize charging so as not to put unnecessary strain on the battery.

“For iPhones running iOS 13 and later, go to your iPhone Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging and select Optimized Battery Charging,” said Kewin Charron, senior director of refurbishment operations at Back Market.

“This setting will automatically reduce battery wear, improving battery life.”

Apple says the feature delays iPhone charging by more than 80 percent, using machine learning to learn your daily routine so that optimized battery charging kicks in at the right time.

With Android, settings can vary between different manufacturers.

But, as Charon explains, “by going to Settings and then selecting Battery > Battery Usage, you can see the battery status.”

“Then, under Manage battery usage, tap Optimized to help automatically extend battery longevity.”

Another issue that can hurt battery life over time is dirt in the charging port, Charron said.

“Crumbs and dust are enemies of mobile devices and battery life,” he added.

‘Dust accumulates in your phone’s charging ports, causing the device to overheat or stop charging.

“Cleaning your phone safely can ensure that the battery doesn’t overheat, which can cause long-term damage.”

Charron recommends using a toothpick and a damp cloth to clean the charging port and remove any debris that could damage your phone.

‘The first thing you should do before cleaning your phone is to turn off your device. Then, turn on a light on your device to see how much dust you’re dealing with,” she said.

Use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth to clean the charging port area. To remove debris inside the port, use a toothpick and move it from side to side, making sure to be gentle as this area is very susceptible to damage.

“When debris comes out, wipe it off with a cloth and reinsert it with a clean toothpick.”