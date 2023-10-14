Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    The top 10 states people are flocking to

    Silver Creek, Idaho.

    Karl Weatherly/Getty Images

    Moving out of a city isn’t new, but people are going more rural, a study found.Midwestern and southern states with smaller populations are attracting more residents.Some are choosing these states because they’re less crowded.

    Urban to suburban migration was a common theme during the pandemic, as remote-friendly opportunities opened up a new market for workers to stretch their legs.

    Now, people are going even farther outside of the suburbs, particularly to rural states like Idaho and Montana, a new report says.

    Smaller states mostly in the South and Midwest are experiencing higher net migration rates per 1,000 residents, according to a report by StorageCafe analyzing data from its sister division Yardi Matrix, as well as US Census data.

    All 10 states on the list have populations under 8 million, according to Census estimates for 2022.

    This recent crop of movers are motivated by factors outside of home prices and proximity to work — like lifestyle, Doug Ressler, the business intelligence manager at Yardi Matrix, told Insider.

    “Montana, Idaho, and Vermont, you can see that in terms of lifestyle really lends itself — it’s picturesque,” he said. “And you don’t have the larger cores and you don’t have commute times.”

    The Sunbelt has dominated in attracting new residents, but those looking for wide-open spaces are also eyeing more northern states like Montana, Vermont, and Idaho — all places with populations below 2 million.

    “People don’t want to just exist in a place where they live, like an apartment or a home,” Ressler said. “They really want more lifestyle advantages, leisure types of things like trails and hiking. That is really driving a lot of what we see in a lot of these less dense areas around the states.”

    Here are the 10 states that are leading the rankings in net migration, according to StorageCafe.

    10. Oklahoma
    Lawton, Oklahoma.

    Gary Kemp Photography/Getty Images

    Net migration per 1,000 residents: 9.63

    Average household income: $80,792

    Unemployment rate: 2.7%

    Median home value: $167,039

    Average rent: $979

    9. Tennessee
    Great Smokey Mountains National Park, Tennessee.

    UCG/Getty Images

    Net migration per 1,000 residents: 9.91

    Average household income: $89,538

    Unemployment rate: 3.2%

    Median home value: $232,630

    Average rent: $1,482

    8. North Dakota
    Maah Daah Heytrail, North Dakota.

    Paul Schmidt/Getty Images

    Net migration per 1,000 residents: 12.32

    Average household income: $95,130

    Unemployment rate: 2.0%

    Median home value: $219,939

    Average rent: $1,044

    7. Arizona
    Grand Canyon, Arizona

    Whit Richardson/Getty Images

    Net migration per 1,000 residents: 12.49

    Average household income: $99,518

    Unemployment rate: 3.5%

    Median home value: $330,065

    Average rent: $1,611

    6. Nevada
    Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

    vernonwiley/Getty Images

    Net migration per 1,000 residents: 14.46

    Average household income: $96,977

    Unemployment rate: 5.4%

    Median home value: $371,642

    Average rent: $1,512

    5. Maine
    Acadia Peninsula, Maine.

    Michael Ver Sprill/Getty Images

    Net migration per 1,000 residents: 15.07

    Average household income: $98,701

    Unemployment rate: 2.4%

    Median home value: $251,469

    Average rent: $1,852

    4. South Carolina
    Folly Beach, South Carolina.

    Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

    Net migration per 1,000 residents: 15.09

    Average household income: $85,682

    Unemployment rate: 3.1%

    Median home value: $208,903

    Average rent: $1,567

    3. Montana
    Flathead River, Montana.

    Lee Cohen/Getty Images

    Net migration per 1,000 residents: 17.91

    Average household income: $94,510

    Unemployment rate: 2.4%

    Median home value: $319,228

    Average rent: $1,578

    2. Vermont
    Sugarbush Ski Resort, Vermont.

    capecodphoto/Getty Images

    Net migration per 1,000 residents: 23.99

    Average household income: $99,485

    Unemployment rate: 1.9%

    Median home value: $270,708

    Average rent: $1,903

    1. Idaho
    Silver Creek, Idaho.

    Karl Weatherly/Getty Images

    Net migration per 1,000 residents: 24.54

    Average household income: $96,736

    Unemployment rate: 2.7%

    Median home value: $366,120

    Average rent: $1,595

    Read the original article on Business Insider

