The top 10 states people are flocking to

Moving out of a city isn’t new, but people are going more rural, a study found.Midwestern and southern states with smaller populations are attracting more residents.Some are choosing these states because they’re less crowded.

Urban to suburban migration was a common theme during the pandemic, as remote-friendly opportunities opened up a new market for workers to stretch their legs.

Now, people are going even farther outside of the suburbs, particularly to rural states like Idaho and Montana, a new report says.

Smaller states mostly in the South and Midwest are experiencing higher net migration rates per 1,000 residents, according to a report by StorageCafe analyzing data from its sister division Yardi Matrix, as well as US Census data.

All 10 states on the list have populations under 8 million, according to Census estimates for 2022.

This recent crop of movers are motivated by factors outside of home prices and proximity to work — like lifestyle, Doug Ressler, the business intelligence manager at Yardi Matrix, told Insider.

“Montana, Idaho, and Vermont, you can see that in terms of lifestyle really lends itself — it’s picturesque,” he said. “And you don’t have the larger cores and you don’t have commute times.”

The Sunbelt has dominated in attracting new residents, but those looking for wide-open spaces are also eyeing more northern states like Montana, Vermont, and Idaho — all places with populations below 2 million.

“People don’t want to just exist in a place where they live, like an apartment or a home,” Ressler said. “They really want more lifestyle advantages, leisure types of things like trails and hiking. That is really driving a lot of what we see in a lot of these less dense areas around the states.”

Here are the 10 states that are leading the rankings in net migration, according to StorageCafe.

10. Oklahoma Lawton, Oklahoma. Gary Kemp Photography/Getty Images Net migration per 1,000 residents: 9.63 Average household income: $80,792 Unemployment rate: 2.7% Median home value: $167,039 Average rent: $979 9. Tennessee Great Smokey Mountains National Park, Tennessee. UCG/Getty Images Net migration per 1,000 residents: 9.91 Average household income: $89,538 Unemployment rate: 3.2% Median home value: $232,630 Average rent: $1,482 8. North Dakota Maah Daah Heytrail, North Dakota. Paul Schmidt/Getty Images Net migration per 1,000 residents: 12.32 Average household income: $95,130 Unemployment rate: 2.0% Median home value: $219,939 Average rent: $1,044 7. Arizona Grand Canyon, Arizona Whit Richardson/Getty Images Net migration per 1,000 residents: 12.49 Average household income: $99,518 Unemployment rate: 3.5% Median home value: $330,065 Average rent: $1,611 6. Nevada Lake Tahoe, Nevada. vernonwiley/Getty Images Net migration per 1,000 residents: 14.46 Average household income: $96,977 Unemployment rate: 5.4% Median home value: $371,642 Average rent: $1,512 5. Maine Acadia Peninsula, Maine. Michael Ver Sprill/Getty Images Net migration per 1,000 residents: 15.07 Average household income: $98,701 Unemployment rate: 2.4% Median home value: $251,469 Average rent: $1,852 4. South Carolina Folly Beach, South Carolina. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images Net migration per 1,000 residents: 15.09 Average household income: $85,682 Unemployment rate: 3.1% Median home value: $208,903 Average rent: $1,567 3. Montana Flathead River, Montana. Lee Cohen/Getty Images Net migration per 1,000 residents: 17.91 Average household income: $94,510 Unemployment rate: 2.4% Median home value: $319,228 Average rent: $1,578 2. Vermont Sugarbush Ski Resort, Vermont. capecodphoto/Getty Images Net migration per 1,000 residents: 23.99 Average household income: $99,485 Unemployment rate: 1.9% Median home value: $270,708 Average rent: $1,903 1. Idaho Silver Creek, Idaho. Karl Weatherly/Getty Images Net migration per 1,000 residents: 24.54 Average household income: $96,736 Unemployment rate: 2.7% Median home value: $366,120 Average rent: $1,595

