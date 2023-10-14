A Glimpse into Life After Being Diagnosed as a Psychopath

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

When you hear the word “psychopath,” your mind instantly goes to serial killers and horror movies – it’s hard to imagine someone actually admitting that they’re a “psychopath.”

A man with antisocial personality disorder who was “diagnosed as a psychopath” took to Reddit to answer people’s burning questions.

In the “Ask me Anything” (AMA) subreddit, he wrote: “I am someone who lives with Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) and I am highly psychopathic.

“Some might call me a “high-functioning” psychopath. Ask me anything’.

He also revealed that his diagnosis came after he was “pressured to see a marriage counselor” after his wife discovered he was having an affair.

The post received over 700 comments from people curious about what it really means to be diagnosed with something so taboo.

The definition of a psychopath is “someone who has a self-centered and antisocial personality marked by a lack of remorse for their actions, an absence of empathy for others, and often criminal tendencies.”

According to the NHS website, antisocial personality disorder is characterized by similar traits leading to impulsive, irresponsible and often criminal behavior.

He explains that “a person with antisocial personality disorder will typically be manipulative, deceptive, and reckless, and will not care about the feelings of others.

“Psychopaths are considered to suffer from a severe form of antisocial personality disorder. »

It affects more men than women and can only be diagnosed after a rigorous and detailed psychological evaluation.

A curious Reddior asked, “Do you love/take care of your wife/children?” Do you have empathy for the pain your affair has caused him or is it more of an inconvenience that you have to make “adjustments” to keep your marriage?

“I’m not trying to be rude, but I’m really curious about your thoughts/feelings on this. I am an extremely empathetic person and seeing someone on the other end of the spectrum is fascinating.

The man explained that he cared about his wife and children “on some level.”

He said: “I feel no pain from the anguish I have caused and forced intervention is certainly an inconvenience. I think the likelihood of future infidelity is very likely.

“It’s not because I want to hurt people, but I am someone who is governed by impulsiveness.

“If an opportunity presents itself, I will probably act on it. Additionally, I am someone who tends to tire easily of situations and people.

“I have a constant thirst for stimulation, a need for something new and exciting, so it’s hard to imagine a world in which I would settle for just one person.”

Another user asked “So why get married if you can’t be happy with just one person?” ”, to which he later replied: “

I care to some extent about maintaining the relationship. I got married for reasons of stability, financial benefits, sex and culture.

“Even though I am self-centered by nature, that doesn’t mean I live a non-conformist lifestyle and completely despise everything.”

Some Redditors didn’t believe it, with one writing “Sounds like you’re a selfish asshole.” You don’t have a disease, you’re just a terrible person. It’s a shame that you are not a man and that you do not take responsibility.

Someone else commented: “It’s crazy how horrible people with this disorder are.”

Other users asked if the man had ever been violent, to which he replied: “I wouldn’t say I’m a violent person.

“I have been violent in the past. I used to bully people at school, which involved acts of aggression and physical violence. As an adult, not so much.

Someone else asked: “What are your main symptoms that make you feel like a psychopath?” » Do you feel empathy for others, regret and sadness for your wife because of this affair? Do you have negative or violent thoughts? Or just feel unpleasant?

The self-proclaimed psychopath responded: “I have wronged a lot of people in my life. I feel neither guilt nor remorse. My actions usually don’t warrant a second thought

“I have, however, felt regret, especially if certain actions led to bad results.

“I regret that my relationship is in disarray and that it has a cascading effect on other aspects of my life.

“I don’t really have violent thoughts. I don’t know what you mean by negative, because I’m sure everyone has negative thoughts. I have always been a very unpleasant person.